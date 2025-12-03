Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Naučnik Podataka kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Belvedere Trading iznosi $240K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Belvedere Trading. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Belvedere Trading
Quantitative Researcher
Chicago, IL
Ukupno godišnje
$240K
Nivo
L2
Osnovna plata
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$90K
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
3 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Belvedere Trading?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Belvedere Trading in United States iznosi $360,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Belvedere Trading za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $240,000.

