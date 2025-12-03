Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Mašinski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Bell Flight iznosi $96K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Bell Flight. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Bell Flight
Mechanical Engineer
Fort Worth, TX
Ukupno godišnje
$96K
Nivo
L2
Osnovna plata
$96K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
3 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Bell Flight?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u Bell Flight in United States iznosi $146,700 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bell Flight za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $96,000.

Drugi resursi

