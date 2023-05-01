Direktorijum kompanija
Beam
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Beam Plate

Plate Beam kreću se od $22,509 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $71,381 za Људски Ресурси na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Beam. Poslednja izmena: 9/5/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Људски Ресурси
$71.4K
Продукт Дизајнер
$65.6K
Софтверски Инжењер
$22.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Beam הוא Људски Ресурси at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $71,381. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Beam הוא $65,641.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Beam

Srodne kompanije

  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi