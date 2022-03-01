Direktorijum kompanija
Banner Health
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Banner Health Plate

Plate Banner Health kreću se od $63,700 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Administrativni Asistent na nižem nivou do $144,275 za Lekar na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Banner Health. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $90.5K
Administrativni Asistent
$63.7K
Analitičar Podataka
$65.3K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$101K
Lekar
$144K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$105K
Softverski Inženjer
$68.6K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Banner Health je Lekar at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $144,275. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Banner Health je $90,480.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Banner Health

Srodne kompanije

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi