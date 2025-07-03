Direktorijum kompanija
Bank of England
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Bank of England Plate

Plate Bank of England kreću se od $40,775 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Administrativni Asistent na nižem nivou do $196,213 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Bank of England. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Naučnik Podataka
Median $72K
Finansijski Analitičar
Median $67.5K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $42.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Administrativni Asistent
$40.8K
Poslovni Analitičar
$89.1K
Poslovni Razvoj
$50.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$67.8K
Investicioni Bankar
$52.7K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$196K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Bank of England je Arhitekta Rešenja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $196,213. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bank of England je $67,468.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Bank of England

Srodne kompanije

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi