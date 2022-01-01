Direktorijum kompanija
Backbase Plate

Plate Backbase kreću se od $17,963 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Dizajner Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $250,000 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Backbase. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $88.7K

Mobilni softverski inženjer

Backend softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $85.5K
Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $250K

Poslovni Analitičar
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketing Operacije
$117K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$18K
Menadžer Projekta
$115K
Rekruter
$59.9K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$99.7K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$91.2K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Backbase je Arhitekta Rešenja sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $250,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Backbase je $91,237.

