Direktorijum kompanija
Back Market
Back Market Plate

Plate Back Market kreću se od $52,740 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Projekta na nižem nivou do $108,455 za UX Istraživač na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Back Market. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $99.4K

Backend softverski inženjer

Poslovni Razvoj
$85.4K
Osnivač
$99.5K

Dizajner Proizvoda
$86.7K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$56.1K
Menadžer Projekta
$52.7K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$84.5K
UX Istraživač
$108K
Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Back Market je UX Istraživač at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $108,455. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Back Market je $86,050.

