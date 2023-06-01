Каталог Компанија
BabyQuip
    • О нама

    BabyQuip is a leading baby gear rental and cleaning service operating in over 900 US and Canadian locations. They provide families with rental and delivery of baby gear and cleaning services. BabyQuip is a multi-sided marketplace that enables Quality Providers to build a solid business. Quality Providers benefit from liability insurance, an active community, ongoing training, and leads generated from online advertising and distribution partnerships. BabyQuip is led by Fran Maier, CEO and Founder, and provides exceptional services for families while empowering their community of Quality Providers.

    http://www.babyquip.com
    Веб-сајт
    2016
    Година оснивања
    124
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

