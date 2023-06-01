Direktorijum kompanija
Ayar Labs
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Ayar Labs Plate

Plate Ayar Labs kreću se od $115,575 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $316,410 za Бизнис Девелопмент na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Ayar Labs. Poslednja izmena: 10/15/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Хардверски Инжењер
Median $175K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$316K
Софтверски Инжењер
$116K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Ayar Labs je Бизнис Девелопмент at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $316,410. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ayar Labs je $175,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Ayar Labs

Srodne kompanije

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi