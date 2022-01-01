Direktorijum kompanija
Asurion
Asurion Plate

Plate Asurion kreću se od $44,100 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Information Technologist (IT) na nižem nivou do $230,000 za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Asurion. Poslednja izmena: 10/10/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Дата Сајентист
Median $160K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $145K

Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $230K
Бизнис Аналитичар
Median $93K
Продукт Дизајнер
Median $123K
Рачуновођа
$57.1K
Бизнис Операција Менаџер
$94.9K
Кастомер Сервис
$52.8K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$179K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$69.3K
Људски Ресурси
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Правни
$75.4K
Маркетинг
$209K
Маркетинг Операције
$118K
Продукт Дизајн Менаџер
$185K
Програм Менаџер
$156K
Продаја
$65.3K
Солушн Архитекта
$72.6K
УИкс Ресерчер
$139K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at Asurion is Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asurion is $123,333.

Drugi resursi