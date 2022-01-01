Direktorijum kompanija
ASOS
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

ASOS Plate

Plate ASOS kreću se od $49,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Marketing na nižem nivou do $130,766 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ASOS. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $87.5K

ajOS inženjer

Backend softverski inženjer

Poslovni Analitičar
$129K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$128K

Naučnik Podataka
$95.3K
Marketing
$49K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$84.2K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$131K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$92.8K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ASOS je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $130,766. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ASOS je $94,029.

