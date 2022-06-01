Каталог Компанија
APTIM
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о APTIM што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Whether its safeguarding and maintaining critical power infrastructure, helping communities recover from natural disasters, enabling our armed forces and first responders, or transforming landfills into public parks, we go to work each day knowing that we are making an impact on the world. These are huge responsibilities, and we take them seriously.Thinking differently and challenging the norm is our mandate. Every day we plan for the unexpected, develop critical insights, and deliver new, creative, adaptive solutions. We do this by leveraging teams that include engineers, scientists, builders, economists, craft professionals, procurement, logistics and process experts.APTIM specializes in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance, and construction services. Serving Government, Oil, Gas, Chemical, Industrial, Commercial, and Power clients, we are your partner and relentless advocate.

    aptim.com
    Веб-сајт
    1926
    Година оснивања
    2,250
    Број запослених
    $500M-$1B
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за APTIM

    Повезане компаније

    • Latham & Watkins
    • Orion Innovation
    • Synechron
    • Hyland
    • MORSE
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси