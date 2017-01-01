Каталог Компанија
    Apron is a payments platform designed to streamline accounts payable workflows for businesses and accountants. It offers features such as invoice capture, supplier payments, payroll management, and expense handling, all within a single workspace. Apron integrates with accounting software, enabling users to capture invoices through various methods, automate data extraction, and manage approvals efficiently. The platform supports both local and global payments, aiming to simplify financial processes and enhance collaboration.

    https://getapron.com
    2021
    86
