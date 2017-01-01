Direktorijum kompanija
AppsCode
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o AppsCode što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    AppsCode Inc. delivers a comprehensive Kubernetes-native disaster recovery platform that safeguards your critical data assets. Our solution seamlessly handles backup and restoration of volumes and databases across all public and private cloud environments. With enterprise-grade protection and intuitive management, we ensure business continuity while eliminating complexity. Our platform integrates natively with your Kubernetes infrastructure, providing reliable data protection without disrupting workflows. Trust AppsCode to secure your cloud-native applications with our robust, scalable disaster recovery solution.

    appscode.com
    Veb sajt
    2016
    Godina osnivanja
    51
    Broj zaposlenih
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za AppsCode

    Srodne kompanije

    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi