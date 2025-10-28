Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Administrativni Asistent

  • Sve Administrativni Asistent plate

Apple Administrativni Asistent Plate

Medijana Administrativni Asistent kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Apple iznosi $60.3K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Apple. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/28/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Apple
Administrative Assistant
Cupertino, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$60.3K
Nivo
L1
Osnovna plata
$60.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
1 Godina
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Apple?
Apple logo
+$45K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Apple, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (12.50% polugodišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (12.50% polugodišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (12.50% polugodišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (12.50% polugodišnje)

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Apple, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Administrativni Asistent poziciju u Apple in United States iznosi $183,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Apple za Administrativni Asistent poziciju in United States je $60,320.

