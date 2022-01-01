Direktorijum kompanija
Apollo GraphQL
Apollo GraphQL Plate

Plate Apollo GraphQL kreću se od $185,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $313,425 za Rekruter na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Apollo GraphQL. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $185K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$225K
Rekruter
$313K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$303K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$214K
UX Istraživač
$265K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Apollo GraphQL je Rekruter at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $313,425. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Apollo GraphQL je $245,196.

