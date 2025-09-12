Direktorijum kompanija
Apollo 247 Plate

Plate Apollo 247 kreću se od $3,440 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Dizajner Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $49,670 za Menadžer Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Apollo 247. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $34.8K

Backend softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $38.9K
Marketing
$17.1K

Dizajner Proizvoda
$3.4K
Menadžer Programa
$49.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Apollo 247 je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $49,670. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Apollo 247 je $34,823.

