Apex Fintech Solutions Плате

Распон плата Apex Fintech Solutions је од $47,264 у годишњој укупној компензацији за Informatičar (IT) на доњем крају до $200,000 за Menadžer proizvoda на горњем крају. Levels.fyi прикупља анонимне и верификоване плате од тренутних и бивших запослених компаније Apex Fintech Solutions. Последње ажурирање: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $132K

Backend softverski inženjer

Menadžer proizvoda
Median $200K
Poslovni analitičar
$90K

Naučnik podataka
$111K
Ljudski resursi
$163K
Informatičar (IT)
$47.3K
Menadžer programa
$80.4K
Prodaja
$163K
Често постављана питања

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у Apex Fintech Solutions је Menadžer proizvoda са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $200,000. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у Apex Fintech Solutions је $121,275.

