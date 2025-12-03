Rekruter kompenzacija in United States u Ansys iznosi $99K po year za P2. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Ansys. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025
Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
GOD 1
33%
GOD 2
33%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Ansys, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
