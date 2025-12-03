Direktorijum kompanija
Mašinski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Ansys kreće se od $111K po year za P2 do $284K po year za P5. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $165K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Ansys. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Raspored sticanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Ansys, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u Ansys in United States iznosi $284,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ansys za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $153,320.

