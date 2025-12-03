Direktorijum kompanija
Ansys
  • Plate
  • Marketing

  • Sve Marketing plate

Ansys Marketing Plate

Marketing kompenzacija in United States u Ansys iznosi $123K po year za P4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $120K.

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Prikaži 4 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Raspored sticanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Ansys, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing poziciju u Ansys in United States iznosi $139,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ansys za Marketing poziciju in United States je $120,000.

