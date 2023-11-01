Direktorijum kompanija
AMS
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

AMS Plate

Plate AMS kreću se od $12,060 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Ljudski Resursi na nižem nivou do $191,040 za Venture Kapitalista na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u AMS. Poslednja izmena: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hardverski Inženjer
$76.2K
Ljudski Resursi
$12.1K
Menadžer Projekta
$147K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Rekruter
$81.6K
Softverski Inženjer
$47.2K
Venture Kapitalista
$191K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u AMS je Venture Kapitalista at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $191,040. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u AMS je $78,908.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za AMS

Srodne kompanije

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Dropbox
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi