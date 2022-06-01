Direktorijum kompanija
Amentum
    O nama

    Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

    2020
    Godina osnivanja
    26,020
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

