AlphaGrep Securities Plate

Plate AlphaGrep Securities kreću se od $23,256 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Rekruter na nižem nivou do $126,120 za Finansijski Analitičar na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u AlphaGrep Securities. Poslednja izmena: 11/13/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $83.7K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $108K
Finansijski Analitičar
Median $126K

Rekruter
$23.3K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$97.2K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u AlphaGrep Securities je Finansijski Analitičar sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $126,120. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u AlphaGrep Securities je $97,160.

