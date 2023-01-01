Direktorijum kompanija
Alorica Plate

Plate Alorica kreću se od $2,394 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $552,750 za IT Tehnolog na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Alorica. Poslednja izmena: 11/13/2025

Korisnička Podrška
$6.4K
Ljudski Resursi
$5K
IT Tehnolog
$553K

Marketing
$33.4K
Menadžer Projekta
$24.4K
Prodaja
$2.4K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Alorica je IT Tehnolog at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $552,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Alorica je $15,390.

