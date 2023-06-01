Direktorijum kompanija
Aloft Appraisal
Aloft Appraisal Plate

Medijana plate Aloft Appraisal je $159,200 za Softverski Inženjer. Poslednja izmena: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
$159K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Aloft Appraisal je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $159,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Aloft Appraisal je $159,200.

Drugi resursi

