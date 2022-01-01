Direktorijum kompanija
Allen Institute for AI Plate

Plate Allen Institute for AI kreću se od $111,976 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Ljudski Resursi na nižem nivou do $382,080 za Korporativni Razvoj na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Allen Institute for AI. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $213K
Korporativni Razvoj
$382K
Naučnik Podataka
$190K

Ljudski Resursi
$112K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$132K
Prodaja
$184K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Allen Institute for AI je Korporativni Razvoj at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $382,080. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Allen Institute for AI je $186,898.

Drugi resursi