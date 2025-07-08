Direktorijum kompanija
ALLEN Career Institute
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

ALLEN Career Institute Plate

Plate ALLEN Career Institute kreću se od $20,997 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $83,681 za Продукт Дизајнер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ALLEN Career Institute. Poslednja izmena: 8/31/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $21K
Продукт Дизајнер
$83.7K
Продукт Менаџер
$55.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ALLEN Career Institute je Продукт Дизајнер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $83,681. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ALLEN Career Institute je $55,215.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za ALLEN Career Institute

Srodne kompanije

  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi