Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Canada u AlayaCare iznosi CA$144K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete AlayaCare. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
AlayaCare
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Ukupno godišnje
$104K
Nivo
L4
Osnovna plata
$104K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
4 Godine
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u AlayaCare in Canada iznosi CA$162,489 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u AlayaCare za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Canada je CA$117,913.

