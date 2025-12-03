Direktorijum kompanija
AlayaCare
AlayaCare Naučnik Podataka Plate

Prosečna Naučnik Podataka ukupna kompenzacija in Canada u AlayaCare kreće se od CA$62.4K do CA$88.6K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete AlayaCare. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$51.2K - $60.7K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$45.1K$51.2K$60.7K$64K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u AlayaCare?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u AlayaCare in Canada iznosi CA$88,571 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u AlayaCare za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in Canada je CA$62,385.

Drugi resursi

