Medijana Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Alarm.com iznosi $220K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Alarm.com. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Alarm.com
Software Engineer
Fairfax, VA
Ukupno godišnje
$220K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$7.5K
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
8 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Alarm.com?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Raspored sticanja

20%

GOD 1

20%

GOD 2

20%

GOD 3

20%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Alarm.com, RSUs su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

0%

GOD 1

40%

GOD 2

0%

GOD 3

40%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Alarm.com, RSUs su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 0% stiče se u 1st-GOD (NaN% po periodu)

  • 40% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (40.00% godišnje)

  • 0% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (NaN% po periodu)

  • 40% stiče se u 4th-GOD (40.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju u Alarm.com in United States iznosi $461,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Alarm.com za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju in United States je $222,500.

Drugi resursi

