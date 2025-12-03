Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Alarm.com kreće se od $114K po year za Software Engineer I do $179K po year za Senior Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $148K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Alarm.com. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
20%
GOD 1
20%
GOD 2
20%
GOD 3
20%
GOD 4
20%
GOD 5
U kompaniji Alarm.com, RSUs su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
0%
GOD 1
40%
GOD 2
0%
GOD 3
40%
GOD 4
20%
GOD 5
U kompaniji Alarm.com, RSUs su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
0% stiče se u 1st-GOD (NaN% po periodu)
40% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (40.00% godišnje)
0% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (NaN% po periodu)
40% stiče se u 4th-GOD (40.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
