Radite ovde?
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Alarm.com Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Alarm.com kreće se od $114K po year za Software Engineer I do $179K po year za Senior Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $148K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Alarm.com. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Početni nivo)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

20%

GOD 1

20%

GOD 2

20%

GOD 3

20%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Alarm.com, RSUs su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

0%

GOD 1

40%

GOD 2

0%

GOD 3

40%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Alarm.com, RSUs su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 0% stiče se u 1st-GOD (NaN% po periodu)

  • 40% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (40.00% godišnje)

  • 0% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (NaN% po periodu)

  • 40% stiče se u 4th-GOD (40.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (20.00% godišnje)



Ful-stek softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Alarm.com in United States iznosi $222,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Alarm.com za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $145,000.

Drugi resursi

