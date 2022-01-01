Airtel India Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Airtel India kreću se od $3,631 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Marketing Operacije na nižem nivou do $113,207 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Airtel India. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Frontend softverski inženjer

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Softverski inženjer za osiguranje kvaliteta (KA)

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $42K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $113K

Naučnik Podataka
Median $36.8K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $21.3K
Poslovni Razvoj
$45.5K
Analitičar Podataka
$35.2K
Finansijski Analitičar
$7.5K
Ljudski Resursi
$16.4K
IT Tehnolog
$4.4K
Marketing
$56.1K
Marketing Operacije
$3.6K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $29K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$67.8K
Menadžer Projekta
$34.2K
Prodaja
$14.7K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$12K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$49.4K

Arhitekta podataka

Ukupne Nagrade
$25.9K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Airtel India je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $113,207. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Airtel India je $31,578.

