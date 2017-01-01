Direktorijum kompanija
Aikido Security
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Aikido Security što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    At aikido.dev, we transform software development through elegant, efficient solutions inspired by the principles of Aikido. Our platform harmonizes AI-powered tools with developer workflows, redirecting technical challenges into opportunities. We empower teams to build resilient applications with minimal resistance, fostering a balance of innovation and stability. Through intuitive interfaces and adaptive frameworks, aikido.dev helps developers achieve more with less effort, creating software that flows naturally with business needs. Join us in revolutionizing development—where technical mastery meets mindful creation.

    aikido.dev
    Veb sajt
    2022
    Godina osnivanja
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Aikido Security

    Srodne kompanije

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Airbnb
    • LinkedIn
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi