  • Plate
  • Menadžer Programa

  • Sve Menadžer Programa plate

Affirm Menadžer Programa Plate

Prosečna Menadžer Programa ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Affirm kreće se od $143K do $196K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Affirm. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$155K - $184K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$143K$155K$184K$196K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Raspored sticanja

50%

GOD 1

50%

GOD 2

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 2-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 50% stiče se u 1st-GOD (12.50% kvartalno)

  • 50% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (12.50% kvartalno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Programa poziciju u Affirm in United States iznosi $195,500 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Affirm za Menadžer Programa poziciju in United States je $142,800.

Drugi resursi

