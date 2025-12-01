Prosečna Konsultant za Upravljanje ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Affirm kreće se od $65.6K do $95.2K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Affirm. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025
Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija
50%
GOD 1
50%
GOD 2
U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 2-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
50% stiče se u 1st-GOD (12.50% kvartalno)
50% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (12.50% kvartalno)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
