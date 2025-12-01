Direktorijum kompanija
Affirm
  • Naučnik Podataka

  • Sve Naučnik Podataka plate

Affirm Naučnik Podataka Plate

Naučnik Podataka kompenzacija in United States u Affirm kreće se od $168K po year za L4 do $279K po year za L6. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $240K.

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L4
$168K
$130K
$37.5K
$0
L5
$213K
$161K
$51.5K
$0
L6
$279K
$172K
$107K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 2 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Raspored sticanja

50%

GOD 1

50%

GOD 2

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 2-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 50% stiče se u 1st-GOD (12.50% kvartalno)

  • 50% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (12.50% kvartalno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Affirm, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Affirm in United States iznosi $400,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Affirm za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $210,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.