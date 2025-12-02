Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u ADP kreće se od $93.3K po year za Associate Software Engineer do $243K po year za Principal Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $113K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete ADP. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.3%
GOD 3
U kompaniji ADP, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (Infinity% po periodu)
Uključeni NaziviPošaljite Novi Naziv
