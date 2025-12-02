Direktorijum kompanija
ADP
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Projekta

  • Sve Menadžer Projekta plate

ADP Menadžer Projekta Plate

Medijana Menadžer Projekta kompenzacionog paketa in United States u ADP iznosi $83.3K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete ADP. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
ADP
Project Manager
Orlando, FL
Ukupno godišnje
$83.3K
Nivo
6
Osnovna plata
$79.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Godine u kompaniji
4 Godine
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u ADP?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji ADP, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (Infinity% po periodu)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Menadžer Projekta ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Projekta poziciju u ADP in United States iznosi $124,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ADP za Menadžer Projekta poziciju in United States je $79,250.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za ADP

Srodne kompanije

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.