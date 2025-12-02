Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u ADP kreće se od $124K po year za Product Manager do $418K po year za VP Product Management. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $217K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete ADP. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.3%
GOD 3
U kompaniji ADP, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (Infinity% po periodu)
