Dizajner Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u ADP kreće se od $127K po year za Senior Product Designer do $229K po year za Lead Product Designer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $130K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete ADP. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.3%
GOD 3
U kompaniji ADP, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (Infinity% po periodu)
