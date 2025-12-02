Direktorijum kompanija
ADP
ADP Marketing Plate

Medijana Marketing kompenzacionog paketa in United States u ADP iznosi $127K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete ADP. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
ADP
Digital Marketing Tech
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$127K
Nivo
Mid Level
Osnovna plata
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11.5K
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
25 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u ADP?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji ADP, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (Infinity% po periodu)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing poziciju u ADP in United States iznosi $183,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ADP za Marketing poziciju in United States je $126,500.

