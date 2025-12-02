Direktorijum kompanija
ADNOC
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Geološki Inženjer

  • Sve Geološki Inženjer plate

ADNOC Geološki Inženjer Plate

Medijana Geološki Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United Arab Emirates u ADNOC iznosi AED 630K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete ADNOC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Ukupno godišnje
$172K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
16 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u ADNOC?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Geološki Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Geološki Inženjer poziciju u ADNOC in United Arab Emirates iznosi AED 762,020 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ADNOC za Geološki Inženjer poziciju in United Arab Emirates je AED 669,476.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za ADNOC

Srodne kompanije

  • Coinbase
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adnoc/salaries/geological-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.