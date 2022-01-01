Каталог Компанија
Ad Hoc
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију

Ad Hoc Плате

Распон плата Ad Hoc је од $99,960 у годишњој укупној компензацији за Informatičar (IT) на доњем крају до $152,434 за Menadžer programa на горњем крају. Levels.fyi прикупља анонимне и верификоване плате од тренутних и бивших запослених компаније Ad Hoc. Последње ажурирање: 8/25/2025

$160K

Будите плаћени, не преварени

Преговарали смо о хиљадама понуда и редовно постижемо повећања од 30 хиљада долара+ (понекад 300 хиљада долара+).Нека се ваша плата преговара или ваш животопис прегледан од стране правих стручњака - регрутера који то раде свакодневно.

Softverski inženjer
Median $140K
Dizajner proizvoda
Median $122K

UX dizajner

Poslovni analitičar
$102K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Informatičar (IT)
$100K
Menadžer proizvoda
Median $125K
Menadžer programa
$152K
Недостаје вам позиција?

Претражите све плате на нашој страници компензација или додајте своју плату да бисте помогли откључавање странице.


Често постављана питања

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у Ad Hoc је Menadžer programa at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $152,434. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у Ad Hoc је $123,500.

Издвојени послови

    Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Ad Hoc

Повезане компаније

  • AST
  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Погледајте све компаније ➜

Остали ресурси