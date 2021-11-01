Direktorijum kompanija
ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Plate

Plate ACV Auctions kreću se od $69,546 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Менаџер na nižem nivou do $200,000 za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ACV Auctions. Poslednja izmena: 10/8/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $135K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $200K
Продукт Дизајнер
$87.6K

Продукт Менаџер
$69.5K
ЧПП

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes ACV Auctions on Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер aastase kogutasuga $200,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte ACV Auctions keskmine aastane kogutasu on $111,289.

