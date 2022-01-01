Direktorijum kompanija
Plate ABB kreću se od $6,349 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис na nižem nivou do $191,040 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ABB. Poslednja izmena: 9/8/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $82.9K
Хардверски Инжењер
Median $120K
Продукт Дизајнер
Median $98K

Дата Сајентист
Median $39.4K
Финансијски Аналитичар
Median $9.3K
Рачуновођа
$53.2K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$114K
Контролс Инжењер
$28.6K
Копирајтер
$45.2K
Кастомер Сервис
$6.3K
Маркетинг
$17.9K
Машински Инжењер
$63.5K
Продукт Менаџер
$151K
Пројект Менаџер
$154K
Продаја
$86.8K
Сејлс Инжењер
$50.6K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$32.5K
Солушн Архитекта
$191K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$76.1K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ABB je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $191,040. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ABB je $63,528.

Drugi resursi