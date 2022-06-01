Direktorijum kompanija
66degrees
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

66degrees Plate

Plate 66degrees kreću se od $131,340 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $250,848 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u 66degrees. Poslednja izmena: 9/7/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $138K
Дата Сајентист
$181K
Продукт Дизајнер
$131K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Пројект Менаџер
$181K
Продаја
$229K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$219K
Солушн Архитекта
$251K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$179K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u 66degrees je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $250,848. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u 66degrees je $180,746.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za 66degrees

Srodne kompanije

  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi