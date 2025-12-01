Direktorijum kompanija
3D Systems
Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u 3D Systems iznosi $127K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete 3D Systems. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Medijanski paket
3D Systems
Software Engineer
San Diego, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$127K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
8 Godine
Godine iskustva
9 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u 3D Systems?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u 3D Systems in United States iznosi $143,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u 3D Systems za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $126,500.

