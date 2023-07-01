Каталог Компанија
Spatial Inc.
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Spatial Inc. што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Spatial is a company based in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona that designs immersive audio experiences to improve wellbeing and performance in various spaces. Their technology is flexible, powerful, and scalable, revolutionizing traditional audio barriers. With a focus on healthcare, wellness, and workplaces, Spatial aims to change how we experience immersive audio in real-world environments. The company is led by experienced leaders from renowned companies like Apple, Nest, Dolby, LucasArts, and Disney, and is supported by DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures.

    spatialinc.com
    Веб-сајт
    2017
    Година оснивања
    31
    Број запослених
    $1M-$10M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Spatial Inc.

    Повезане компаније

    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси