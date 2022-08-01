Каталог Компанија
Saks Fifth Avenue
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Saks Fifth Avenue што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since our inception in 1924, we have delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Our unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping.

    saksfifthavenue.com
    Веб-сајт
    1924
    Година оснивања
    9,250
    Број запослених
    $1B-$10B
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Saks Fifth Avenue

    Повезане компаније

    • Google
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси